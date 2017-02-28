Where to go for imposition of ashes on Wednesday in Sacramento

Congregations throughout Sacramento will observe Ash Wednesday on street corners and in sanctuaries.

Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, occurring 46 days before Easter. Ashes are marked on the forehead by a member of the clergy as a sign of penitence or mortality.

The Ashes to Go concept began in 2010 in Chicago when three Episcopal congregations took ashes and prayer to suburban train stations. Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Sacramento will be participating in the Ashes to Go movement Wednesday when teams of clergy and lay people will be offering ashes and prayer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at four Sacramento locations:

-- Outside Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 2620 Capitol Ave.

-- Outside St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1430 J St.

-- The Regional Transit stop, 29 th and R streets

and R streets -- Caesar Chavez Park, 910 I St.

St. John's Lutheran Church will have four services throughout the day. Services begin at 7:30 a.m. with ashes-to-go outside on the church steps, 1701 L Street, followed by worship at 12:15, 5:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Westminster Presbyterian Church will participate in Ashes to Go for passersby throughout Wednesday on the church steps, 1300 N St. The imposition of ashes will be available during the morning commute, lunchtime and also during the evening commute.

Sacramento's Roman Catholic bishop, Jaime Soto, and Auxiliary Bishop Myron J. Cotta will preside at Ash Wednesday Masses and outdoor services. Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, is marked by fasting, prayer and liturgies that include the distribution of ashes in the Roman Catholic tradition.

Bishop Soto will preside at an 8:30 a.m. Wednesday liturgy and a distribution of ashes on the west side of the Capitol. He will also preside at the 12:10 p.m. Mass in the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, 1017 11th St.

Auxiliary Bishop Cotta will preside outside the John E. Moss Federal Building, 650 Capitol Ave., at 5:10 p.m. He will also distribute ashes at Loaves and Fishes at 10 a.m. Wednesday.