Jesus Culture movement picks up steam in Sacramento Region

A woman suspected of smashing six windowpanes smashed and placing strips of uncooked bacon on an exterior door handle of the Davis mosque early in the morning of Jan. 22, 2017, has been arrested, Davis police said. The woman has been identified as Lauren Kirk-Coehlo. Police are calling it a hate crime because Muslims are prohibited from eating pork products. The security camera video also showed a woman, believed to be Kirk-Coehlo, slicing the seat of a bicycle and cutting the tires several bikes.