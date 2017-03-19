Jesus Culture movement picks up steam in Sacramento Region

Jesus Culture planted its Sacramento church in September 2014, and now draws about 2,200 congregants every Sunday, Executive Pastor Zack Curry said. “We’ve been known as a youth ministry, but the church has become multigenerational, with an average age of 37. On Sunday, March 19, 2017, each service attracted about 500 people in folding chairs and dozens more on their feet, nodding their heads in affirmation of Pastor Banning Liebscher’s blend of gospel and anecdote at Folsom High School.
Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

A woman suspected of smashing six windowpanes smashed and placing strips of uncooked bacon on an exterior door handle of the Davis mosque early in the morning of Jan. 22, 2017, has been arrested, Davis police said. The woman has been identified as Lauren Kirk-Coehlo. Police are calling it a hate crime because Muslims are prohibited from eating pork products. The security camera video also showed a woman, believed to be Kirk-Coehlo, slicing the seat of a bicycle and cutting the tires several bikes.

Yuba City Sikh Parade makes its way down Tierra Buena Street

The 37th annual Yuba City Sikh Parade makes its way down Tierra Buena Street on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. The parde commemorates the Guru Gaddee inauguration holiday of Sikhism's holy scripture, Siri Guru Granth Sahib, as the everlasting guru of the Sikhs. It's part of a weekend of festivities and the time-honored tradition of Nagar Kirtan.

Preachers conference held by Pastor Jimenez met by protesters

“All human love, no matter who you are or who you love, is worthy and valid and should be celebrated,” said Love is Love movement founder Beverly Kearney, who helped organize Sunday’s protest at Verity Baptist Church in Sacramento. Pastor Roger Jimenez, who made national headlines for his response to the Orlando Massacre, held a preachers conference Sunday that drew participants from around the country and as far away as New Zealand.

Thousands of Sacramento Muslims gather to celebrate end of Ramadan

Thousands of Muslims take part in the Sacramento Grand Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, July 6, 2016 to marks the end of Ramadan and 30 days of fasting. On this day, Muslims gather to offer prayers of thanks, visit friends and relatives, exchange gifts, sing songs, eat special dishes and enjoy each others company. Eid-ul-Fitr is comparable to the American holiday, Christmas.

Hundreds descend on Verity Baptist Church chanting "love conquers hate"

Members and supporters of the LGBT community met at Verity Baptist Church on Sunday, June 19, 2016 to protest remarks by pastor Roger Jimenez. Demonstrators lined the streets around the church and waived rainbow flags, read the names of the victims shot and killed at Pulse Nightclub on Sunday, June 12, 2016 and loudly chanted slogans, such as: "love conquers hate."

