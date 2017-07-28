Davis imam apologizes for sermon that was condemned as anti-Semitic

More Videos

Watch this for a safer, happier Halloween 1:18

Watch this for a safer, happier Halloween

Pause
Criminal justice initiatives went too far, Sacramento County DA says 0:51

Criminal justice initiatives went too far, Sacramento County DA says

What you need to know about Jimmy Garoppolo, new 49ers quarterback 1:01

What you need to know about Jimmy Garoppolo, new 49ers quarterback

Police, fire departments show dance skills in 'Thriller' challenge 3:17

Police, fire departments show dance skills in 'Thriller' challenge

See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020 2:11

See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 3:19

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

See some of the more than half a million #MeToo posts that have taken over Twitter 0:56

See some of the more than half a million #MeToo posts that have taken over Twitter

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

Sacramento Fire Department contains fire near Natomas 0:23

Sacramento Fire Department contains fire near Natomas

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

  • Reconsidering words from divisive sermon, Davis imam offers eloquent apology

    Imam Ammar Shahin, who last week gave a controversial sermon in Davis that inflamed religious dialogue well beyond that town, offered an in-depth apology on Friday, July 28, 2017, promising to work hard to help improved interfaith understanding and to become a better community leader.

Imam Ammar Shahin, who last week gave a controversial sermon in Davis that inflamed religious dialogue well beyond that town, offered an in-depth apology on Friday, July 28, 2017, promising to work hard to help improved interfaith understanding and to become a better community leader. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
Imam Ammar Shahin, who last week gave a controversial sermon in Davis that inflamed religious dialogue well beyond that town, offered an in-depth apology on Friday, July 28, 2017, promising to work hard to help improved interfaith understanding and to become a better community leader. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Religion

Davis imam apologizes for sermon that was condemned as anti-Semitic

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

July 28, 2017 5:46 PM

The imam of the Islamic Center of Davis apologized for a sermon he delivered last week, in which he prayed for the annihilation of those responsible for closing the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam. His remarks were condemned by critics as anti-Semitic.

The sermon used Quranic passages to address the political unrest after two Israeli police officers were killed by Arab gunmen outside the mosque. The Palestinian gunmen were also killed. Israeli police installed metal detectors and increased security at the mosque, spurring a violent clash between protesters and police.

The metal detectors were removed Monday, but protests continue.

A clip of Davis Imam Ammar Shahin’s July 21 sermon was published on Breitbart news, a right-wing site.

“I do understand how my words were hurtful, and I am sorry,” Shahin said in a statement during a news conference Friday at the Davis Community Church. He did not take questions. “I understand that speech like this can encourage others to do hateful and violent acts, for this I truly apologize. Words matter and have consequences.”

Rabbi Seth Castleman said he accepted the apology, but asked the imam to follow his words with actions. Castleman was one of approximately 60 religious and civic leaders who attended the news conference.

“That your sermons, your teachings, your guidance as a spiritual leader, your actions in the world live up to the words that you have spoken,” he said. “And I know that the Muslim community, the Jewish community, the Davis community and beyond will be looking for that and demanding that. And nothing less than that will satisfy the community that you serve and I serve.”

The July 21 sermon was Shahin’s second controversial sermon in as many weeks. The Middle East Media Research Institute released a translated clip, in which it says Shahin condemns Jews for restricting access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in a July 14 sermon.

“Prayer is the strongest weapon that Muslims have,” Shahin said, according to the translation. “By Allah, brothers, it is stronger than the weapons of the Jews, the deceit of the Jews, and their wickedness. The Al-Aqsa Mosque is besieged, and there are no prayers in it. Those wicked Jews are prohibiting prayer there.”

Shahin could not be reached for comment regarding the July 14 sermon. UC Berkeley Near East professor Hatem Bazian, who translated the July 21 sermon, was not immediately available to review the institute’s translation.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Watch this for a safer, happier Halloween 1:18

Watch this for a safer, happier Halloween

Pause
Criminal justice initiatives went too far, Sacramento County DA says 0:51

Criminal justice initiatives went too far, Sacramento County DA says

What you need to know about Jimmy Garoppolo, new 49ers quarterback 1:01

What you need to know about Jimmy Garoppolo, new 49ers quarterback

Police, fire departments show dance skills in 'Thriller' challenge 3:17

Police, fire departments show dance skills in 'Thriller' challenge

See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020 2:11

See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 3:19

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

See some of the more than half a million #MeToo posts that have taken over Twitter 0:56

See some of the more than half a million #MeToo posts that have taken over Twitter

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

Sacramento Fire Department contains fire near Natomas 0:23

Sacramento Fire Department contains fire near Natomas

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

  • Reconsidering words from divisive sermon, Davis imam offers eloquent apology

    Imam Ammar Shahin, who last week gave a controversial sermon in Davis that inflamed religious dialogue well beyond that town, offered an in-depth apology on Friday, July 28, 2017, promising to work hard to help improved interfaith understanding and to become a better community leader.

Reconsidering words from divisive sermon, Davis imam offers eloquent apology

View More Video