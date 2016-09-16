Travel

September 16, 2016 8:00 AM

Reno will ‘let it glow’ during lantern festival

Reno

Thousands of lanterns will light up the night sky just after sundown during the Reno Lantern Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Gates open at 3 p.m. at the Fernley 95A Speedway. Children and adults can enjoy face painting, inflatable slides, bounce houses and live music.

The lantern launch will take place just after sundown.

Tickets are $45 general and $7 for children ages 4 to 12; children under 4 get in for free. The price includes a four-pack of lanterns, four s’mores kits and a permanent marker to decorate your lantern.

For more information about the festival, visit www.thelanternfest.com/

Budweiser Car Show

 

Fairfield

What: The Seventh Annual Bud Classic Car Show features classic cars, brews, food and live music.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Anheuser-Busch Brewery, 3101 Busch Drive

Cost: $40

Information: www.familieshelpingfamiliessolanocounty.com

Draft Horses

 

Grass Valley

What: The Draft Horse Classic features cart pulling competitions and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: Nevada County Fairgrounds,11228 McCourtney Road

Cost: $10 to $19 for general admission through reserved seating based on performances.

Information: http://nevadacountyfair.com/draft-horse-classic

Crafting festival

 

Pleasanton

What: The Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival will offer supply exhibits and free demonstrations.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 23; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave.

Cost: $10 for three days

Information: http://quiltcraftsew.com

Floating home tour

 

Sausalito

What: The Floating Homes Association presents an intimate tour of floating homes along Sausalito’s marina, including live music and food vendors.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Gate 6 Road near Issaquah Dock

Cost: $50 in advance; $60 admission on Saturday

Information: http://floatinghomes.org/tour/tour-info

Treasures and troves

 

Clovis

What: Peruse Old Town Clovis’ Fall Antiques and Collectibles fair, filled with everything from magazines to furniture.

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: Old Town Clovis, Pollasky Avenue, between Bullard Avenue and Third Street

Cost: Free

Information: http://oldtownclovis.org/fall-antiques-collectibles-fair

Related content

Travel

Comments

 

Videos

Packrafting the rivers and trails of Wyoming

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos