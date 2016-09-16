Reno will ‘let it glow’ during lantern festival

Thousands of lanterns will light up the night sky just after sundown during the Reno Lantern Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Gates open at 3 p.m. at the Fernley 95A Speedway. Children and adults can enjoy face painting, inflatable slides, bounce houses and live music.
The lantern launch will take place just after sundown.
Tickets are $45 general and $7 for children ages 4 to 12; children under 4 get in for free. The price includes a four-pack of lanterns, four s’mores kits and a permanent marker to decorate your lantern.
For more information about the festival, visit www.thelanternfest.com/
Budweiser Car Show
Fairfield
What: The Seventh Annual Bud Classic Car Show features classic cars, brews, food and live music.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Anheuser-Busch Brewery, 3101 Busch Drive
Cost: $40
Information: www.familieshelpingfamiliessolanocounty.com
Draft Horses
Grass Valley
What: The Draft Horse Classic features cart pulling competitions and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 25
Where: Nevada County Fairgrounds,11228 McCourtney Road
Cost: $10 to $19 for general admission through reserved seating based on performances.
Information: http://nevadacountyfair.com/draft-horse-classic
Crafting festival
Pleasanton
What: The Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival will offer supply exhibits and free demonstrations.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 23; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave.
Cost: $10 for three days
Information: http://quiltcraftsew.com
Floating home tour
Sausalito
What: The Floating Homes Association presents an intimate tour of floating homes along Sausalito’s marina, including live music and food vendors.
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Gate 6 Road near Issaquah Dock
Cost: $50 in advance; $60 admission on Saturday
Information: http://floatinghomes.org/tour/tour-info
Treasures and troves
Clovis
What: Peruse Old Town Clovis’ Fall Antiques and Collectibles fair, filled with everything from magazines to furniture.
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25
Where: Old Town Clovis, Pollasky Avenue, between Bullard Avenue and Third Street
Cost: Free
Information: http://oldtownclovis.org/fall-antiques-collectibles-fair
Comments