The non-ringing Tsar Bell at the Kremlin

The photographer: Joe Cheung of Sacramento
Behind the lens: The Tsar Bell, or Royal Bell, is on display on the grounds of the Moscow Kremlin. The bell was broken during metal casting and has never been rung. The bell is the largest bell in the world, weighing 445,166 pounds, with a height of 20.1 feet and a diameter of 22 feet, and thickness of up to 24 inches. The broken slab alone weighs 25,400 pounds. This picture shows the Tsar Bell with humans for perspective.
Send us your best shots
The Bee wants you to share your best travel photographs with other readers. “Postcards From Readers” is a weekly feature that spotlights your shots from around the nation and world. Please submit your photograph, with a brief description of what is taking place and the photographer’s name and hometown, to postcards@sacbee.com. All submissions become property of The Bee.
Comments