Street artist captures his own Mona Lisa

The photographer: Louie Campos of West Sacramento
Behind the lens: Last summer while waiting to enter the Uffizi gallery in Florence, Italy, a street artist was drawing his own Mona Lisa. I could not resist taking her photo. Her dream-like look captured the artistic and cultural elegance of the moment and place.
