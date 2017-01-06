Postcards From Readers: Beauty in Iceland

The photographer: Jim West of El Dorado Hills
Behind the lens: My wife and I traveled to Iceland recently. We loved the area so much that we plan to return. It is a quick flight from the West Coast and then entry to Europe. I teach photography at Cosumnes River College, and I love to share my adventures while teaching photography.
