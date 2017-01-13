Wildebeest in Tanzania

The photographer: Carey Krantz of Sacramento
Behind the lens: This photograph was taken while on safari in the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. During the continuous migration, thousands of wildebeest cross the Mara River to seek out fresh grazing land. As the animals descend the banks to enter the river they stir up dust creating what appears to be fog.
