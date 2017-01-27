Bringing in the New Year

The photographer: Cindy Philpott of Sacramento
The dish: Celebrating New Year’s in Tasmania, Australia, with a few friends, how could it get any better, with freshly peeled prawns from the local market, fleshy avocado and washing it all down with a chilled Tasmanian bubbly. Happy New Year everyone!
