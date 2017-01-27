Burano, a small island off Venice

The photographer: Maribel Arizmendiz from Rancho Cordova
Behind the lens: Burano is an island off Venice, Italy, famous for lace-making and pastel-colored homes. Legend was that fishermen painted their houses to see them from long distances when they were far away for fishing.
