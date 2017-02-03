Postcards From Readers: Hope Valley homestead

The photographer: Phil Reedy of Davis
Behind the lens: The recent snows have produced some beautiful scenes in the Sierra like these rustic cabins along Highway 88 near Carson Pass.
Send us your best shots
The Bee wants you to share your best travel photographs with other readers. “Postcards From Readers” is a weekly feature that spotlights your shots from around the nation and world. Please submit your photograph, with a brief description of what is taking place and the photographer’s name and hometown, to postcards@sacbee.com. All submissions become property of The Bee.
Comments