Attendees pose at the 2012 Breastfest Beer Festival.
Attendees pose at the 2012 Breastfest Beer Festival. Breastfest Beer Festival
Attendees pose at the 2012 Breastfest Beer Festival. Breastfest Beer Festival

Travel

July 06, 2017 2:15 PM

This beer festival’s name may seem crass but its cause is a good one

By Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks

ayoon-hendricks@sacbee.com

At the Breastfest Beer Festival in San Rafael, attendees drink for a good cause. The festival raises money to help low-income women with breast cancer access alternative cancer services such as acupuncture, massages and herbal therapy.

The festival started after “a daughter watched her mother fight breast cancer and was shocked to find complementary alternative medical treatments are rarely if ever covered by health care plans,” according to the nonprofit’s website.

Nearly two decades later, the festival is still going strong. Held at the Marin Center (10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael) from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, the event boasts delicious small bites, live music from The Sam Chase & the Untraditional and craft beer from 40 different breweries from across the Bay Area. Tickets – which give attendees unlimited tastings and pours – are $50 in advance and $65 at the door.

For more information, visit thebreastfest.org/index.

Slice of Chico

What: On a hot summer day, there’s nothing like a cold slice of watermelon to cool you off – especially when it’s free. At the annual Slice of Chico event, visitors can check out various shops, dine at restaurants serving watermelon-themed menu items or pick up those free slices on Saturday, July 15.

Where: Downtown Chico

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, July 14, through Saturday, July 15.

Cost: Free

Information: www.downtownchico.com

Northern Lights Music Festival

What: On the “do not bring” list of things at Northern Lights Music Festival? “Bad attitudes.” This three-day, 18-and-over electronic dance music festival held in a grove of redwood trees also offers yoga classes, standup comedy events and access to swimming holes along the South Fork Eel River.

Where: Cook’s Valley Campground, 83950 Road 442 East, Piercy

When: Friday, July 14, through Sunday, July 16

Cost: One-day tickets start at $84; three-day tickets at $249

Information: northernnights.org

Peach Party in Old Town Clovis

What: Your night will be just peachy if you attend this “party” in Old Town Clovis, which included free samples and cooking demonstrations from the local culinary school. Vendors are set to sell the peach dishes of your dreams, including peaches-and-creme pizza and peach tamales. (To get a peach fix closer to home, head to the Marysville Peach Festival, Friday, July 14, through Saturday, July 15.)

Where: Intersection of Pollasky Avenue and Fourth Street, Clovis

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 14

Cost: Free

Information: oldtownclovis.org

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks: 916-321-1418, @ayoonhendricks

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Fresh air, big beach, cold water. Any takers?

Fresh air, big beach, cold water. Any takers? 1:07

Fresh air, big beach, cold water. Any takers?
All's well that bends, smells: Ride the Skunk Train 1:56

All's well that bends, smells: Ride the Skunk Train
Trail leads to ring of giants standing tall in Sequoia National Park 1:20

Trail leads to ring of giants standing tall in Sequoia National Park

View More Video