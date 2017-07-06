This beer festival’s name may seem crass but its cause is a good one

At the Breastfest Beer Festival in San Rafael, attendees drink for a good cause. The festival raises money to help low-income women with breast cancer access alternative cancer services such as acupuncture, massages and herbal therapy.
The festival started after “a daughter watched her mother fight breast cancer and was shocked to find complementary alternative medical treatments are rarely if ever covered by health care plans,” according to the nonprofit’s website.
Nearly two decades later, the festival is still going strong. Held at the Marin Center (10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael) from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, the event boasts delicious small bites, live music from The Sam Chase & the Untraditional and craft beer from 40 different breweries from across the Bay Area. Tickets – which give attendees unlimited tastings and pours – are $50 in advance and $65 at the door.
For more information, visit thebreastfest.org/index.
The Breastfest Beer Festival is tomorrow at 1pm at the Marin Civic Center! Get advance tickets at Moylan's tonight pic.twitter.com/lyFoM8k03a— Moylan's Brewery (@MoylansBrewery) July 15, 2016
Slice of Chico
What: On a hot summer day, there’s nothing like a cold slice of watermelon to cool you off – especially when it’s free. At the annual Slice of Chico event, visitors can check out various shops, dine at restaurants serving watermelon-themed menu items or pick up those free slices on Saturday, July 15.
Where: Downtown Chico
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, July 14, through Saturday, July 15.
Cost: Free
Information: www.downtownchico.com
Northern Lights Music Festival
What: On the “do not bring” list of things at Northern Lights Music Festival? “Bad attitudes.” This three-day, 18-and-over electronic dance music festival held in a grove of redwood trees also offers yoga classes, standup comedy events and access to swimming holes along the South Fork Eel River.
Where: Cook’s Valley Campground, 83950 Road 442 East, Piercy
When: Friday, July 14, through Sunday, July 16
Cost: One-day tickets start at $84; three-day tickets at $249
Information: northernnights.org
Peach Party in Old Town Clovis
What: Your night will be just peachy if you attend this “party” in Old Town Clovis, which included free samples and cooking demonstrations from the local culinary school. Vendors are set to sell the peach dishes of your dreams, including peaches-and-creme pizza and peach tamales. (To get a peach fix closer to home, head to the Marysville Peach Festival, Friday, July 14, through Saturday, July 15.)
Where: Intersection of Pollasky Avenue and Fourth Street, Clovis
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 14
Cost: Free
Information: oldtownclovis.org
