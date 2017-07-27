Party like you’re an extra in ‘Game of Thrones’ at this San Jose festival

All the world’s a stage at the San Jose Renaissance Faire, where 800 costumed actors will transport attendees back in time as they immerse themselves in the world of knights and royalty.
The event, running Aug. 5-6, will feature musicians, jugglers, dancers and Shakespearean vignettes. Those looking for some action can watch as knights compete during full-contact jousting events or try their hands at archery.
Foodies, fear not: Ale will abound, and there will be plenty of turkey legs to gnaw on at the fair. Guests also can take some renaissance fun home, with nearly 100 merchants selling leather goods, historical-type weapons, jewelry and wood crafts, among other items.
The event, located at Discovery Meadow (180 Woz Way, San Jose) is $18 for adults and $8 for kids 6-12. Kids under 6 get in for free. For more information, visit sanjosefaire.com
Having a quick milkshake before heading back to the San Jose Renaissance Faire #mymilkshakesj pic.twitter.com/1cigU1U2we— Bill Watters (@billrw3) August 6, 2016
Novato Space Festival 2017
What: For an out-of-this-world experience, head to the Novato Space Festival. Attendees can shake the hands of legendary astronauts and check out the museum’s large collection of space equipment, models and artifacts.
Where: The Space Station Museum, 464 Ignacio Blvd., Novato
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6
Cost: Free
Information: thespacestationca.org
Local travel talk on Bali
What: The August gathering of the No Reservations Travel Club will host Marcia Jaffee of the Bali Institute for Global Renewal. The institute, according to its website, is the “largest provider of cultural-immersion and service-learning programs” for students. It’s based Bali, Indonesia.
Where: Arcade Library Community Room, 2443 Marconi Ave., Sacramento
When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug.1
Cost: Free
Information: 916-457-1426 or noreservationstravelclub.blogspot.com
Paranormal prospecting tour
What: Looking to add another ghost story to your arsenal before Halloween? Pack your flashlights and walk through a historic Gold Rush town as you investigate areas of previously unexplained paranormal activity.
Where: Columbia State Historic Park, 11255 Jackson St., Columbia
When: 8-11:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5
Cost: $50
Information: friendsofcolumbiashp.com/
