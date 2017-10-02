A Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 flies past the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on Oct. 4, 2012.
Look, up in the sky! It’s San Francisco Fleet Week

By Bee Staff

October 02, 2017 6:00 AM

The calendar says early October, so it’s time to head to San Francisco’s waterfront, lift your chin up to the sky and watch the Blue Angels roar and soar.

Fleet Week San Francisco runs Monday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Oct. 9, hosting a long list of events that celebrate U.S. naval forces. For those planning a weekend trip to the Bay Area, here are a few helpful reminders. The parade of ships is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 6. Watch a variety of U.S. (and one Canadian) water vessels – including destroyers, missile cruisers and amphibious assault transports – pass under the Golden Gate Bridge.

Air shows run from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 6-8 above the bay. A series of stunt planes and parachute teams are set to perform, warming up the crowd and setting the stage for the Blue Angels. For more information and tickets for special access, go to fleetweeksf.org.

Dixon Lambtown Festival

What: Now in its 31st year, the Lambtown Festival celebrates Dixon’s thriving lamb industry, “from fleece to chops, sheep to shawl,” according to organizers. The event also offers live music (swing and Brazilian jazz bands) and pony rides for the kids.

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8

Where: Dixon May Fairgrounds (655 S. First St.)

Cost: $5 for general admission

Information: www.lambtown.org

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

What: Spread your blanket out at Golden Gate Park for what has to be Northern California’s best free music festival. Hardly Strictly Bluegrass features more than 90 acts on seven stages, all playing “noncommercial” music. This year’s massive lineup includes Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris, Sturgill Simpson, Billy Bragg, Bob Mould and many more.

When: Noon-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8

Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

Cost: Free

Information: hardlystrictlybluegrass.com

All American Rib Cookoff

What: Twenty teams vying to be the rib cookoff champ. Plenty of cold craft beer. Need we say more? Proceeds help support the Auburn Recreation District Youth Assistance Program, Crime Victims United and Placer High School football.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Where: Recreation Park (123 Recreation Drive, Auburn)

Cost: $20 (for an adult rib-tasting ticket)

Information: allamericanribcookoff.com

