Free entry to state park dedicated to ‘Wild’ writer for the rest of 2017

Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen not only contains a wooden cottage where the “Call of the Wild” author once lived and wrote, but it also serves as the final resting place for London and his wife Charmian. The 1,400-acre park narrowly escaped the fall wildfires that scorched large swaths of Napa and Sonoma counties, and to celebrate, it will waive its entry fees through Dec. 31. Enjoy walking, hiking, biking or horseback riding on 29 miles of trails that crisscross a diversity of landscapes, including wooded areas, rolling hills and orchards. There’s also a museum and the ruins of a 19th-century winery to explore. Docent tours are available as well, offering a deeper look into London’s life and legacy. The park is located at 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. For more information, go to www.jacklondonpark.com or call 707-938-5216.
The Great Dickens Christmas Fair
What: Time travel to Victorian London with this event, which transforms the Cow Palace into a lamp-lit city, complete with music halls, theaters, pubs and quaint shops brimming with holiday treasures. The city is populated by more than 800 characters in period costume, all paying homage to the vivid imagination of Charles Dickens.
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26. (Event continues on weekends through Dec. 17.)
Never miss a local story.
Where: The Cow Palace (2600 Geneva Ave., Daly City)
Cost: $30 for adults; $14 for children 5-12; children younger than 5 free
Information: dickensfair.com
Yreka’s 70th annual Parade of Lights
What: Give the holiday season an early embrace with this family-friendly parade featuring light-covered floats that winds through historic downtown Yreka.
When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25
Where: 117 W. Miner St., Yreka
Cost: Free
Information: yrekachamber.com
Tamale Festival in La Habra
What: Doesn’t matter if beef, pork, chicken, cheese or chile is your favorite filling. This massive tamale festival will have them all, in addition to live mariachi music and tamale-making classes. Bring your appetite.
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26
Where: Euclid Street between La Habra Boulevard and Lambert Road
Cost: Free
Information: lahabracity.com
Comments