'A welcome lack of pretension': New York Times discovers Sacramento's charms as travel destination

Sacramento, apparently, is still having a moment.

The charms of the City of Trees surfaced in the national consciousness last year with the success of "Lady Bird," an Oscar-nominated hometown homage by director Greta Gerwig that showcased California's capital in its very best light.

Now, none other than The New York Times is singing the praises of Sacramento.

In the latest installment of "36 Hours" – a travel guide billing itself as "what to do when you've got 36 hours to get to know a city" – writer Freda Moon dives into what Sacramento has to offer as a weekend getaway. The series has previously spotlighted Chattanooga, Tenn., Montgomery, Ala., and Gothenburg, Sweden.





Moon acknowledges Sacramento has not typically been on the hip list. The article acknowledges its "misplaced reputation as a lowly, unattractive place."

But the once-sleepy city has a lot to offer, says the article, published Thursday – starting with our "earnest, small-town affect and a welcome lack of pretension."

It lauds Sacramento's leafy streets, cultural scene and architectural charm, drawing reader's attention to local landmarks such as the Tower Theater, Crocker Art Museum and McKinley Park.





For the first-time visitor, the guide takes tourists through the R Street Corridor where you can find "curated outdoor clothing and gear with a city-streets meets Redwood forests sensibility," it says. Then, visitors can saunter over to the Warehouse Artists Lofts Public Market to find excellent poke at Fish Face Poke Bar.

When it comes to finding good eats, the guide recommends visitors also try local favorites such as New Helvetia Brewing Company, Roxie's Deli & BBQ or Broderick Roadhouse where you can get a burger and beer for $10 during happy hour.

For entertainment, the guide suggests visitors stop by the Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts for a show and follow it with a drink at Shady Lady Saloon, calling it "Sacramento's sexiest cocktail bar."

Sacramento's outdoor attractions are also highlighted in the guide, with the McKinley Park Rose Garden getting special mention after it was featured in "Lady Bird." The Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail, which winds along the American River from Old Sacramento to Folsom, is also suggested as worthwhile way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

The guide rounds out its weekend recommendations with grabbing brunch at Bacon & Butter in Tahoe Park and then heading to Davis for a trip through the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art.