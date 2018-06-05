Disneyland or California Adventure? Why you might soon have to choose between them

Summer is virtually upon us, and as such, as it's time for many California families to embark on their annual Disney vacation.
Things might be a little different this time next year, especially if you're an annual passholder.
Disney on Saturday announced big changes to its annual "passport" program, according to the Orange County Register. Starting June 2019, all but the highest-level passholders will be subjected to "blockout dates" for the first time.
This new system will change the way passholders plan trips to Anaheim; instead of one calendar encompassing Disneyland and adjacent Disney California Adventure, the parks will have two separate calendars for blockout dates.
As a result, the popular routine of same-day park-hopping won't be possible for low- or mid-level passholders if either park is blocked out that day. For example, park-hopping will be possible just 13 days of next June with the Deluxe Annual Passport (for which prices start at $999 per person).
A Disneyland Resort spokesperson confirmed to independent Disney news publication MousePlanet that the new schedule is effective immediately, but the two calendars will list common blockout dates until next June. Disneyland last raised passholder price rates in February.
The OC Register deduces that the changes are an effort to combat overcrowding at Disneyland, especially with the upcoming "Star Wars" attraction that's slated to open next June. The attraction is expected to bring in even more massive crowds than usual for the summer.
Later this month, California Adventure plans to unveil Pixar Pier, a rebranding of Paradise Pier.
Comments