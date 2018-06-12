RailBlazer coaster to be first of its kind on West Coast – and it's a thriller, video shows

Hang on! This video gives you the thrill of riding Great America's new roller coaster RailBlazer The RailBlazer, the new single rail steel coaster at California's Great America, opens to the public Thursday, June 14, 2018. Here's what to expect: This POV video comes as close as you can to riding without actually being on the roller coaster. California's Great America David Caraccio ×

