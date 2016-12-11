Top 10 movies at the weekend box office for Dec. 12, 2016

Disney’s “Moana” has continued to sit pretty atop the box office for its third consecutive weekend, but Damien Chazelle’s musical “La La Land” was what really had audiences singing this weekend. Playing in only five theaters, “La La Land” grossed a staggering $855,000 for Lionsgate, according to studio estimates Sunday. Starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, “La La Land” expands to 200 locations next week. The Jessica Chastain lobbying thriller “Miss Sloane,” fizzled in its wide expansion, earning $1.9 million from 1,648 locations. — Text by The Associated Press & Los Angeles Times
1. “Moana,” $18.8 million ($23.5 million international) — It was mostly business as usual among wide releases, with “Moana” in first with $18.8 million. Synopsis: A teenage Pacific Islander sets out to sea to save her people, guided by the demigod Maui in this animated adventure voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, and Nicole Scherzinger.
2. “Office Christmas Party,” $17.5 million ($16.4 million international) — The Jennifer Aniston comedy “Office Christmas Party,” debuted to $17.5 million — a quiet moment before “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” opens next weekend. Synopsis: The brother of a CEO plans an epic holiday celebration to land an important client and prevent his sister from closing his branch. With Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, T.J. Miller, and Jennifer Aniston.
3. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” $10.8 million ($33.1 million international) — The Harry Potter spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” in third with $10.8 million, bringing its domestic grosses to $199.3 million.
4. “Arrival,” $5.6 million ($5.6 million international) — Amy Adams stars in this elegant, involving science fiction drama that is simultaneously old and new, revisiting many alien invasion conventions but with unexpected intelligence, visual style and heart.
5. “Doctor Strange,” $4.6 million ($1.6 million international) — Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the role of the world-famous neurosurgeon severely injured in a car accident and transformed through mysticism into a potent superhero magician.
6. “Allied,” $4 million ($4.8 million international) — Brad Pitt stars as a World War II intelligence officer romantically involved with French Resistance fighter Marion Cotillard.
7. “Nocturnal Animals,” $3.2 million ($1.2 million international) — Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal star as a divorced couple whose relationship takes a dark turn after he writes a novel. With Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Isla Fisher, Armie Hammer, Laura Linney, Michael Sheen.
8. “Manchester by the Sea,” $3.2 million — Casey Affleck plays a Boston janitor with a tragic past who returns to his hometown to care for his teenage nephew after his older brother dies. With Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler, Lucas Hedges, Gretchen Mol, C.J. Wilson.
9. “Trolls,” $3.1 million ($4 million international) — Animated comedy featuring the happily musical title creatures as they avoid being eaten by the perpetually dour Bergens. With the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Russell Brand, Zooey Deschanel.
10. “Hacksaw Ridge,” $2.3 million ($15 million international) — U.S. Army medic and conscientious objector Desmond Doss saves 75 men without using a weapon during the bloody Battle of Okinawa in World War II. With Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey and directed by Mel Gibson.
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” rumbles into theaters next weekend. Set right before the events of the original 1977 “Star Wars,” this spinoff is about the rebels who steal the plans for the Death Star. Official reviews are under embargo until Tuesday morning in advance of the Dec. 16 release, but according to early reactions from the film’s premiere Saturday night in Los Angeles, the crowd at the Pantages Theater went wild with applause as the credits rolled and took to social media to express their delight. Directed by Gareth Edwards and also stars Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Riz Ahmed and Mads Mikkelsen. It’s the first of three planned spinoff films set in the “Star Wars” universe.
