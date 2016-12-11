'La La Land' wins best picture at Critics Choice Awards, are Golden Globes next?

Director Damien Chazelle, center, accepts the award for best picture for "La La Land" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. Pictured on stage from left, Gary Gilbert, Jordan Horowitz, Mary Zophres, Emma Stone, and Ryan Gosling.
Mel Gibson, left, and Rosalind Ross arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Hailee Steinfeld, left, and Jeff Bridges embrace as they arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Chesley Sullenberger, from left, Lorrie Sullenberger, Rita Wilson, and Tom Hanks arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Janelle Monae, from left, Naomie Harris, Ashton Sanders, Mahershala Ali, and from front center, Alex R. Hibbert, accept the award for best acting ensemble for "Moonlight" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Host T.J. Miller, center, performs at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Host T.J. Miller performs at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Louie Anderson accepts the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series for "Baskets" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Sarah Paulson accepts the award for best actress in a movie made for television or limited series for "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
John Lithgow accepts the award for best supporting actor in a drama series for "The Crown" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Host T.J. Miller speaks at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Rachel Bloom, right, presents Donald Glover the award for best actor in a comedy series for "Atlanta" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Cuba Gooding Jr., left, and Nia Long present the award for best actor in a comedy at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
James Marsden, left, and Lily Collins present the award for best animated feature at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Amy Adams presents the #SEEHER award at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Host T.J. Miller, dressed as Natalie Portman's character Jackie Kennedy from the film "Jackie" speaks at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Evan Rachel Wood accepts the award for best actress in a drama series for "Westworld" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Ryan Reynolds accepts the award for best actor in a comedy for "Deadpool" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Viola Davis accepts the #SEEHER award at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Casey Affleck accepts the award for best actor for "Manchester by the Sea" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Shiri Appleby, left, and Constance Zimmer present the award for best movie made for television or limited series at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Natalie Portman accepts the award for best actress for "Jackie" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Bob Odenkirk accepts the award for best actor in a drama series for "Better Call Saul" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Keith Stanfield, right, from "Atlanta," interrupts as Leslie Mann, from left, and Christian Slater present the award for best comedy series to "Silicon Valley" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Kristian Nairn accepts the award for best drama series for "Game of Thrones" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Larry Karaszewski, foreground from left, Courtney B. Vance, Nina Jacobson, Cuba Gooding Jr., Ryan Murphy, John Travolta, Sarah Paulson, Sterling K. Brown and Scott Alexander pose in the press room with the award for best movie made for television or limited series for "The People v. O.J. Simpson" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
