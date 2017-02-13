Movie News & Reviews

February 13, 2017 6:00 AM

Looking for the perfect V-Day flick? Consider some pre-‘Hey girl’ Gosling

By Carla Meyer

Before the phrase “based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks” prompted a collective groan from cinephiles, there were some good movies adapted from books written by Sparks, a Bella Vista High School graduate.

Actually, “some” overstates it. There were two: “A Walk to Remember,” a 2002 five-hankie weeper starring Mandy Moore as a heavily Christian high school teen who intoxicates a bad boy (Shane West), and “The Notebook,” a 2004 three-hankie weeper starring Ryan Gosling as a mill worker who intoxicates a beautiful rich girl (Rachel McAdams).

Though “Walk” was better, “Notebook” climbed further into the public consciousness thanks to chemistry between one-time real-life couple Gosling and McAdams. “Notebook” also offers a Gosling performance more nakedly romantic than any he has given during his subsequent, more knowing “hey girl” heyday as sex symbol.

Though “Notebook” ostensibly became a template for a zillion simple-country-boy/sophisticated girl Hallmark movies, none have its star, or its staying, power. It would be the perfect film to revisit on Tuesday, in honor Valentine’s Day.

$3.99 and up streaming, and $4.99 and up DVD, at Amazon.com.

Carla Meyer

