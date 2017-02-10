Movie News & Reviews

February 10, 2017 3:26 PM

Can't find ‘Dory’ at the Oscars? Find Pixar's 'Piper' and animated shorts at the Crest

By Carla Meyer

cmeyer@sacbee.com

When Academy Award nominations were announced in January, the omission of “Finding Dory” from the animated-feature category was considered a snub. Its maker, Emeryville’s Pixar Animation Studios, has dominated the category since it was introduced in 2002.

But Pixar scored a nomination in the animated-shorts category, with the lovely “Piper,” which follows a young sandpiper’s tentative attempts to gather its own food, without its mother’s help. Sacramento’s Crest Theatre will show “Piper” and the four other films nominated in its category at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 and Feb. 20, and at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24.

The Crest also will screen the Oscar-nominated live-action and documentary shorts during the next few weeks, in advance of the Sunday, Feb. 26 Academy Awards ceremony.

$14-$18. Crest Theatre, 1013 K St., Sacramento.916-476-3356. www.crestsacramento.com.

Carla Meyer: 916-321-1118, @CarlaMeyerSB

Related content

Movie News & Reviews

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

View more video

Entertainment Videos