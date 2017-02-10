Can't find ‘Dory’ at the Oscars? Find Pixar's 'Piper' and animated shorts at the Crest

When Academy Award nominations were announced in January, the omission of “Finding Dory” from the animated-feature category was considered a snub. Its maker, Emeryville’s Pixar Animation Studios, has dominated the category since it was introduced in 2002.
But Pixar scored a nomination in the animated-shorts category, with the lovely “Piper,” which follows a young sandpiper’s tentative attempts to gather its own food, without its mother’s help. Sacramento’s Crest Theatre will show “Piper” and the four other films nominated in its category at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 and Feb. 20, and at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24.
The Crest also will screen the Oscar-nominated live-action and documentary shorts during the next few weeks, in advance of the Sunday, Feb. 26 Academy Awards ceremony.
$14-$18. Crest Theatre, 1013 K St., Sacramento.916-476-3356. www.crestsacramento.com.
Carla Meyer: 916-321-1118, @CarlaMeyerSB
