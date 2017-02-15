Movie News & Reviews

February 15, 2017 1:48 PM

Sacramento Italian Cultural Society invites you to share a laugh at its film festival

By Janet Vitt

jvitt@sacbee.com

The Sacramento Italian Cultural Society will screen “Se Dio Vuole” (“God Willing”), the next in its film festival series, on Friday, Feb. 17.

The comedy-drama, which won the 2015 David di Donatello Award for best new director for Edoardo Falcone, tells the story of a doctor, a charismatic priest and a dysfunctional family taken by surprise by an announcement from one family member. It stars Marco Gallini and Alessandro Gassman.

The Hollywood Reporter described “God Willing” as a “comedy of manners with some fine acting by veterans of Italian cinema.”

8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, at the Italian Center, 6821 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael. $10 donation is suggested.



