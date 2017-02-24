You be the judge at the Oscars

Can you predict the winners in Sunday’s Oscars?
Here are the nominees for the Academy Awards, airing at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 10 (KXTV). Red-carpet coverage begins at 4 p.m.
Make your picks and compare them with those of Bee critic Carla Meyer.
BEST PICTURE
- “Arrival”
- “Fences”
- “Hacksaw Ridge”
- “Hell or High Water”
- “Hidden Figures”
- “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- “Lion”
- “Manchester by the Sea”
- “Moonlight”
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
- Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
- Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
- Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”
- Denzel Washington, “Fences” (Carla Meyer's pick)
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
- Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”
- Ruth Negga, “Loving”
- Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
- Emma Stone, “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”
- Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”
- Dev Patel, “Lion”
- Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Viola Davis, “Fences” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”
- Nicole Kidman, “Lion”
- Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”
- Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”
DIRECTING
- Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”
- Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”
- Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”
- Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- “Kubo and the Two Strings”
- “Moana”
- “My Life as a Zucchini”
- “The Red Turtle”
- “Zootopia” (Carla Meyer's pick)
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
- “Fire at Sea”
- “I Am Not Your Negro”
- “Life, Animated”
- “O.J.: Made in America” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- “13th”
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
- “Extremis”
- “4.1 Miles”
- “Joe’s Violin”
- “Watani: My Homeland”
- “The White Helmets” (Carla Meyer's pick)
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- “Land of Mine”
- “A Man Called Ove”
- “The Salesman” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- “Tanna”
- “Toni Erdmann”
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
- Luke Davies, “Lion”
- Eric Heisserer, “Arrival”
- Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, “Moonlight” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, “Hidden Figures”
- August Wilson, “Fences”
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
- Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou, “The Lobster”
- Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- Mike Mills, “20th Century Women”
- Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
- “Blind Vaysha”
-“Borrowed Time”
- “Pear Cider and Cigarettes”
- “Pearl”
- “Piper” (Carla Meyer's pick)
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
- “Ennemis Intérieurs” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- “La Femme et le TGV”
- “Silent Nights”
- “Sing”
-“Timecode”
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- “A Man Called Ove”
- “Star Trek Beyond” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- “Suicide Squad”
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
- “Jackie”
- “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- “Lion”
- “Moonlight”
- “Passengers”
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
- “Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” “La La Land”
- “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” “Trolls”
- “City Of Stars,” “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- “The Empty Chair,” “Jim: The James Foley Story”
- “How Far I’ll Go,” “Moana”
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- “Arrival”
- “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- “Lion”
- “Moonlight”
- “Silence”
COSTUME DESIGN
- “Allied”
- “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
- “Florence Foster Jenkins”
- “Jackie”
- “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)
FILM EDITING
- “Arrival”
- “Hacksaw Ridge”
- “Hell or High Water”
- “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- “Moonlight”
SOUND MIXING
- “Arrival”
- “Hacksaw Ridge”
- “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
- “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”
SOUND EDITING
- “Arrival”
- “Deepwater Horizon”
- “Hacksaw Ridge” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- “La La Land”
- “Sully”
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- “Arrival”
- “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
- “Hail, Caesar!”
- “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- “Passengers”
VISUAL EFFECTS
- “Deepwater Horizon”
- “Doctor Strange”
- “The Jungle Book” (Carla Meyer's pick)
- “Kubo and the Two Strings”
- “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Comments