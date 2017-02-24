Movie News & Reviews

February 24, 2017 4:10 PM

You be the judge at the Oscars

Can you predict the winners in Sunday’s Oscars?

Here are the nominees for the Academy Awards, airing at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 10 (KXTV). Red-carpet coverage begins at 4 p.m.

Make your picks and compare them with those of Bee critic Carla Meyer.

BEST PICTURE

- “Arrival”

- “Fences”

- “Hacksaw Ridge”

- “Hell or High Water”

- “Hidden Figures”

- “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- “Lion”

- “Manchester by the Sea”

- “Moonlight”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

- Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

- Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

- Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

- Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

- Denzel Washington, “Fences” (Carla Meyer's pick)

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

- Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

- Ruth Negga, “Loving”

- Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

- Emma Stone, “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

- Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

- Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

- Dev Patel, “Lion”

- Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

- Viola Davis, “Fences” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

- Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

- Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

- Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

DIRECTING

- Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

- Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

- Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

- Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

- “Kubo and the Two Strings”

- “Moana”

- “My Life as a Zucchini”

- “The Red Turtle”

- “Zootopia” (Carla Meyer's pick)

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

- “Fire at Sea”

- “I Am Not Your Negro”

- “Life, Animated”

- “O.J.: Made in America” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- “13th”

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

- “Extremis”

- “4.1 Miles”

- “Joe’s Violin”

- “Watani: My Homeland”

- “The White Helmets” (Carla Meyer's pick)

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

- “Land of Mine”

- “A Man Called Ove”

- “The Salesman” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- “Tanna”

- “Toni Erdmann”

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

- Luke Davies, “Lion”

- Eric Heisserer, “Arrival”

- Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, “Moonlight” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, “Hidden Figures”

- August Wilson, “Fences”

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

- Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

- Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou, “The Lobster”

- Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- Mike Mills, “20th Century Women”

- Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

- “Blind Vaysha”

-“Borrowed Time”

- “Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

- “Pearl”

- “Piper” (Carla Meyer's pick)

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

- “Ennemis Intérieurs” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- “La Femme et le TGV”

- “Silent Nights”

- “Sing”

-“Timecode”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

- “A Man Called Ove”

- “Star Trek Beyond” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- “Suicide Squad”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

- “Jackie”

- “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- “Lion”

- “Moonlight”

- “Passengers”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

- “Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” “La La Land”

- “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” “Trolls”

- “City Of Stars,” “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- “The Empty Chair,” “Jim: The James Foley Story”

- “How Far I’ll Go,” “Moana”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

- “Arrival”

- “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- “Lion”

- “Moonlight”

- “Silence”

COSTUME DESIGN

- “Allied”

- “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

- “Florence Foster Jenkins”

- “Jackie”

- “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)

FILM EDITING

- “Arrival”

- “Hacksaw Ridge”

- “Hell or High Water”

- “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- “Moonlight”

SOUND MIXING

- “Arrival”

- “Hacksaw Ridge”

- “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

- “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

SOUND EDITING

- “Arrival”

- “Deepwater Horizon”

- “Hacksaw Ridge” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- “La La Land”

- “Sully”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

- “Arrival”

- “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

- “Hail, Caesar!”

- “La La Land” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- “Passengers”

VISUAL EFFECTS

- “Deepwater Horizon”

- “Doctor Strange”

- “The Jungle Book” (Carla Meyer's pick)

- “Kubo and the Two Strings”

- “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

