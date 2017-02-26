The glitz and glamour of the red carpet as Stars arrive at Oscars

Ryan Gosling arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Taraji P. Henson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Chris Evans, left, and Jeremy Renner arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Auli'i Cravalho arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Sofia Carson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Ruth Negga arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Jackie Chan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Mandy Moore arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Henry Mortensen, left, and Viggo Mortensen arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Teresa Palmer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Emma Roberts arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Trudie Styler, left, and Sting arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Leslie Mann, left, and Judd Apatow arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Andrew Garfield arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Pharrell Williams, left, and Mimi Valdes arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Jessica Oyelowo, left, and David Oyelowo arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Terrence Howard, left, and Miranda Pak arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Justin Timberlake, left, and Jessica Biel arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Dev Patel, left, and Anita Patel arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Michael J. Fox, left, and Tracy Pollan arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Aldis Hodge, left, and Glen Powell arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Richard Shotwell
The Associated Press
John Cho, left, and Kerri Higuchi arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Luciana Barroso, left, and Matt Damon arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Janelle Monae arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Michelle Williams, left, and Busy Philipps arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Casey Affleck arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Max Martin, from left, Justin Timberlake, and Karl Johan Schuster arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
From "Fences," Jovan Adepo, Russell Hornsby, Saniyya Sidney, Stephen Henderson and Mykelti Williamson arrive at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.
Jay L. Clendenin
Los Angeles Times
Charlize Theron arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Viola Davis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Susan Geston, left, and Jeff Bridges arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Svetlana Erokhin, left, and Richard Dreyfuss arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Jason Bateman, left, and Amanda Anka arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Seth Rogen, left, and Lauren Miller arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Rosalind Ross, left, and Mel Gibson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Pauletta Washington, left, and Denzel Washington arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Hailee Steinfeld, from left, Sunny Pawar and Dev Patel arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Matt Sayles
The Associated Press
Salma Hayek arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Octavia Spencer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Richard Shotwell
The Associated Press
Jamie Dornan, left, and Amelia Warner arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Richard Shotwell
The Associated Press
Samuel L. Jackson, left, and LaTanya Richardson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Matt Sayles
The Associated Press
Faye Dunaway arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Richard Shotwell
The Associated Press