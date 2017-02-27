Justin Timberlake performs songs from best original song nominee "Can't Stop the Feeling," from "Trolls" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Justin Timberlake performs songs from best original song nominee "Can't Stop the Feeling," from "Trolls" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Justin Timberlake performs in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Meryl Streep stands for applause at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Alicia Vikander, left, presents Mahershala Ali with the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Giorgio Gregorini, from left, Alessandro Bertolazzi, and Christopher Allen Nelson accept the award for best makeup and hairstyling for "Suicide Squad" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Colleen Atwood accepts the award for best costume design for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Janelle Monae, from left, Taraji P. Henson, and Octavia Spencer present the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Janelle Monae, left, Taraji P. Henson, second right and Octavia Spencer, right, introduce Katherine Johnson, seated, the inspiration for "Hidden Figures," as they present the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Ezra Edelman, right, and Caroline Waterlow accept the award for best documentary feature for "O.J.: Made in America" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Dwayne Johnson introduces a performance from best original song nominee "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs songs from best original song nominee "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Auli'i Cravalho performs songs from best original song nominee "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Christopher Nelson, second from left, Giorgio Giorgio, center, and Alessandro Bertolazzi, second from right, winners of the award for best makeup and hairstyling for "Suicide Squad" pose in the press room with Kate McKinnon, left, and Jason Bateman, right, at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Sofia Boutella, left, and Chris Evans present the award for best sound editing at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Viola Davis accepts the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Fences" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Kevin O'Connell, left, and Andy Wright accept the award for best sound mixing for "Hacksaw Ridge" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Anousheh Ansari accepts the award for best foreign language film for "The Salesman" on behalf of Asghar Farhadi at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Charlize Theron, left, and Shirley MacLaine present the award for best foreign language film at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Sting performs best original song nominee "The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Alan Barillaro, left, and Marc Sondheimer accept the award for best animated short film for "Piper" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, left, and David Wasco accept the award for best production design for "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Michael J. Fox, left, and Seth Rogen present the award for best film editing at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Host Jimmy Kimmel, left, raises Sunny Pawar in the air as candy falls on the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Javier Bardem, left, and Meryl Streep present the award for best cinematography at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Linus Sandgren accepts the award for best cinematography for "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone introduce a performance at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
John Legend performs songs from best original song nominees "City of Stars" and "Audition" from "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Scarlett Johansson presents the award for best original song at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Justin Hurwitz, from left, Justin Paul, and Benj Pasek accept the award for best original song for "City of Stars" from "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Ben Affleck, left, and Matt Damon present the award for best original screenplay at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Kenneth Lonergan accepts the award for best original screenplay for "Manchester by the Sea" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Sara Bareilles performs during an In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Sara Bareilles performs during an In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Carrie Fisher is pictured on screen.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Barry Jenkins, left, and Tarell Alvin McCraney accept the award for best adapted screenplay for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Kristof Deak, left, and Anna Udvardy, winners of the award for best live-action short film for "Sing," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press
Casey Affleck reacts as he walks on stage to accept the award for best actor in a leading role for "Manchester by the Sea" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Brie Larson, left, congratulates Casey Affleck as he accepts the award for best actor in a leading role for "Manchester by the Sea" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Leonardo DiCaprio walks on stage to present the award for best actress in a leading role at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Emma Stone accepts the award for best actress in a leading role for "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Fred Berger, foreground center, and the cast of "La La Land" mistakenly accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actual winner of best picture went to "Moonlight."
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Jordan Horowitz, producer of "La La Land," shows the envelope revealing "Moonlight" as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel look on from right.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Ryan Gosling reacts as the true winner of best picture is announced at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was originally announced that "La La Land" won, but the winner was actually, "Moonlight."
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Jordan Horowitz, left, of "La La Land," mistakenly accepts the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was later determined that "Moonlight," won best picture.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Jordan Horowitz, foreground center, and the cast of "La La Land" mistakenly accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was later announced that "Moonlight," was the winner for best picture.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Janelle Monae reacts as the cast and crew accept the award for best picture for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Janelle Monae, center, reacts as "Moonlight" is announced as the winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Ryan Gosling, right, stands with his arms folded as Emma Stone, center, congratulates Mahershala Ali, for winning the award for best picture for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was originally announced mistakenly that "La La Land" was the winner.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press