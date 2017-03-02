‘Jackie’ and ‘Westworld’ top new DVD releases

4:02 Six-grader Samhita Kumar bested 60 other local students to win the California Central Valley Spelling Bee Pause

0:45 Incoming UC Davis Chancellor Gary May talks about a lack of diversity in education

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

0:44 'No one dies' today, Sacramento teen tells himself before pulling dazed motorist from wrecked car

1:10 Undocumented students at CSUS worry about Trump ending Obama protections

1:40 Randall Koroush is missed at Capitol Park

1:07 Elderly woman rescued from South Sacramento blaze

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

1:19 Agriculture interests bash Isadore Hall's impartiality on labor board