New documentary takes viewers on a trip to the dark side of Davis

The crime rocked a university town where a popular bumper sticker reads: “Hate Is Not A Davis Value.”
In March 2013, Lawrence “Mikey” Partida was severely beaten near downtown Davis as the assailant shouted homophobic slurs. Clayton Garzon, the son of a prominent doctor, was arrested and sentenced to five years in Yolo County Jail for the attack, which was considered a hate crime.
Dan Bruum, a 1997 graduate of Davis High School, now has a 40-minute documentary about the assault called “Davisville,” which is available for free streaming on Vimeo. In addition to documenting the crime and its effects on the community, Bruun also digs into issues of social class, privilege and justice related to the event, which makes “Davisville” an especially compelling true-crime film.
Watch at vimeo.com/154861077
Chris Macias
