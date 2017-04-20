Get intensely local at Sacramento International Film Festival

The Sacramento International Film Festival features two movies with local ties – “Not Your Year,” a romantic comedy starring several Sacramento actors, and “Mighty Ruthie,” a documentary about Sacramento Monarchs star Ruthie Bolton and the domestic abuse she suffered – along with a showcase of the work of filmmakers around the region. After a gala to kick off the festival at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, it continues through Sunday, April 30, at several venues in Sacramento. For times and venues, check the festival website, californiafilm.net. $12-$50 for single movies or events; $150 for an all-event pass.
Janet Vitt
