Clint Eastwood to direct film on Sacramento trio who thwarted French train attack

Clint Eastwood has signed on to direct a film about three Sacramento men who stopped a terror attack on a French train in 2015, reports Deadline.com.

Friends Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler helped subdue a heavily armed man who opened fire on a train from Amsterdam to Paris in August 2015. Police said their actions prevented a terror attack. The attacker slashed Stone with a box-cutter in the fracas, and all three men were among those later awarded the Legion of Honour, France’s highest decoration.

Stone, Skarlatos and Sadler, who all have local roots, also were feted as “Hometown Heroes” at a Sacramento parade in their honor. They went on to write a book, “The 15:17 to Paris,” with veteran journalist Jeffrey E. Stern about their experiences. The book became the basis for a script by Dorothy Blyskal, reports Deadline.com.

The Hollywood news site reports that Eastwood plans to begin casting immediately for production later this year.

