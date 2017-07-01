This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from “Wonder Woman.”
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from “Wonder Woman.” Clay Enos Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from “Wonder Woman.” Clay Enos Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP

Movie News & Reviews

July 01, 2017 5:15 PM

‘Wonder Woman’ becomes DC’s top hit at domestic box office, passing ‘Batman v Superman’

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

A steady box office run has propelled “Wonder Woman” past the likes of Batman and Superman, making the superheroine movie the DC Extended Universe’s most successful domestic release.

Starring Gal Gadot, the film has earned $330.5 million in the domestic box office, the Los Angeles Times reports, passing the mark of $330.3 million earned by “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” of 2016.

Worldwide, Forbes estimates “Wonder Woman” may surpass $700 million this weekend. “Batman v. Superman” earned $873.2 million worldwide, per Entertainment Weekly.

Well-received by critics, the subject of women-only screenings and an inspiration to some, “Wonder Woman” has been in theaters for just 28 days. The L.A. Times points out that “Wonder Woman” opened slowly, with a smaller opening weekend ($103 million) than “Batman v Superman” ($166 million) and “Suicide Squad” ($133 million). But, perhaps thanks to favorable reviews, “Wonder Woman” has managed to retain audience attendance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Trailer for 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' starring The Rock and Kevin Hart

Trailer for 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' starring The Rock and Kevin Hart 2:38

Trailer for 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' starring The Rock and Kevin Hart
Big screen, big sound, beer and 'historic value -- you can’t match that.' 1:22

Big screen, big sound, beer and 'historic value -- you can’t match that.'
Director of Oscar-winning 'Rocky' John G. Avildsen dies at 81 0:57

Director of Oscar-winning 'Rocky' John G. Avildsen dies at 81

View More Video

Entertainment Videos