List of free movies in the park in the Sacramento region

By Ellen Garrison

July 07, 2017 12:29 PM

Here’s a guide to 2017 outdoor movie nights throughout the Sacramento region. Movies generally begin at dusk.

Some areas, such as West Sacramento, Rancho Cordova and the Cosumnes Community Services District in Elk Grove, already hosted their movie nights this year.

Know of additional movies not on this list? Email us at metro@sacbee.com. Last updated July 13.

Sacramento

Aug. 4: Sing, Valley Hi Community Park Day, Hite Park

Aug. 4: Lego Batman, Screen on the Green, Glen Hall Park

Aug. 5: UP, Swanston Estate Movie Night, Babcock School Park

Aug. 5: Lego Batman, Screen on the Green, South Natomas Community Park

Aug. 11: Cars, Movie Night, North Natomas Regional Park

Aug. 12: TBD, Robla Movie Night, Robla Park

Aug. 12: Sing, Movie Nights, Twin Rivers Park

Aug. 18: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Trucks & Such Summer Movies in the Park, Garcia Bend Park

Aug. 19: Moana, Movie Night, Phoenix Green Park

Aug. 19: Moana, Movie Nights, William Land Park

Aug. 25: Secret Life of Pets, Movie Night, Tahoe Park

Aug. 25: Beauty and the Beast, Movie Night 2017, Curtis Park

Aug. 26: Trolls, Movie Night 2017, Belle Cooledge Park

Aug. 26: Night of the Living Dead, 2017 Sacramento Zombie Walk, Roosevelt Park

Sept. 1: Secret Life of Pets, Movie Night, Mesa Grande Park

Sept. 2: TBD, Woodlake Movie Night, Woodlake Park

Sept. 8: Lego Batman, Movie Night 2017, Colonial Park

Sept. 8: Finding Dory, Movie Night, Artivio Guerro

Sept. 9: Lego Batman, Movie Night 2017, Hollywood Park Elementary School

Sept. 9: Ghostbusters (2016), Movie Night, Southside Park

Sept. 15: Moana, Movie Night 2017, McClatchy Park

Sept. 16: E.T., Trucks & Such Summer Movie in the Park, Garcia Bend Park

Sept. 16: Moana, Movie Night 2017, Lawrence Park

Sept. 22: Moana, Movie Night, Oki Park

Sept. 23: Sing, Movie Night AGENA, George Sims Park

Arden Arcade

Sept. 1: Moana, Movies in the Park, Arden Park

Davis

Aug. 26: Finding Dory, Movies in the Park, Central Park

Sept. 9: Moana, Movies in the Park, Central Park

Sept. 16: Beauty and the Beast (2017), Movies in the Park, Central Park

Sept. 23: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Movies in the Park, Central Park

El Dorado Hills

Sept. 22: TBD, Outdoor Movie Night, El Dorado Hills Town Center - Steven Young Amphitheater

Fair Oaks

July 28: Grown Up Movie Night, Plaza Park

Aug. 18: Moana, Movie Night, Village Park

Fulton-El Camino

Aug. 4: Trolls, Dive-in Movie Night, Cottage Pool

Mission Oaks

Aug. 25, Sing, Movie Night, Swanston Park

Rocklin

Aug. 4: Lego Batman, Free Friday Movies, Twin Oaks Park

Roseville

Aug. 12: The Lego Movie, Movies in the Park, Buljan Park

Aug. 26: Beauty and the Beast, Movies in the Park, Mel Hamel Park

Southgate

Aug. 25: A Dog’s Purpose, Family Movie Night, Jose P. Rizal Community Center Outdoor Stage

Sunrise

July 28: Moana, Movie Night, Brooktree Park

Sept. 29: Moana, Movie Night, Robert Frost Park

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

