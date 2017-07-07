List of free movies in the park in the Sacramento region

Here’s a guide to 2017 outdoor movie nights throughout the Sacramento region. Movies generally begin at dusk.
Some areas, such as West Sacramento, Rancho Cordova and the Cosumnes Community Services District in Elk Grove, already hosted their movie nights this year.
Know of additional movies not on this list? Email us at metro@sacbee.com. Last updated July 13.
Sacramento
Aug. 4: Sing, Valley Hi Community Park Day, Hite Park
Aug. 4: Lego Batman, Screen on the Green, Glen Hall Park
Aug. 5: UP, Swanston Estate Movie Night, Babcock School Park
Aug. 5: Lego Batman, Screen on the Green, South Natomas Community Park
Aug. 11: Cars, Movie Night, North Natomas Regional Park
Aug. 12: TBD, Robla Movie Night, Robla Park
Aug. 12: Sing, Movie Nights, Twin Rivers Park
Aug. 18: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Trucks & Such Summer Movies in the Park, Garcia Bend Park
Aug. 19: Moana, Movie Night, Phoenix Green Park
Aug. 19: Moana, Movie Nights, William Land Park
Aug. 25: Secret Life of Pets, Movie Night, Tahoe Park
Aug. 25: Beauty and the Beast, Movie Night 2017, Curtis Park
Aug. 26: Trolls, Movie Night 2017, Belle Cooledge Park
Aug. 26: Night of the Living Dead, 2017 Sacramento Zombie Walk, Roosevelt Park
Sept. 1: Secret Life of Pets, Movie Night, Mesa Grande Park
Sept. 2: TBD, Woodlake Movie Night, Woodlake Park
Sept. 8: Lego Batman, Movie Night 2017, Colonial Park
Sept. 8: Finding Dory, Movie Night, Artivio Guerro
Sept. 9: Lego Batman, Movie Night 2017, Hollywood Park Elementary School
Sept. 9: Ghostbusters (2016), Movie Night, Southside Park
Sept. 15: Moana, Movie Night 2017, McClatchy Park
Sept. 16: E.T., Trucks & Such Summer Movie in the Park, Garcia Bend Park
Sept. 16: Moana, Movie Night 2017, Lawrence Park
Sept. 22: Moana, Movie Night, Oki Park
Sept. 23: Sing, Movie Night AGENA, George Sims Park
Arden Arcade
Sept. 1: Moana, Movies in the Park, Arden Park
Davis
Aug. 26: Finding Dory, Movies in the Park, Central Park
Sept. 9: Moana, Movies in the Park, Central Park
Sept. 16: Beauty and the Beast (2017), Movies in the Park, Central Park
Sept. 23: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Movies in the Park, Central Park
El Dorado Hills
Sept. 22: TBD, Outdoor Movie Night, El Dorado Hills Town Center - Steven Young Amphitheater
Fair Oaks
July 28: Grown Up Movie Night, Plaza Park
Aug. 18: Moana, Movie Night, Village Park
Fulton-El Camino
Aug. 4: Trolls, Dive-in Movie Night, Cottage Pool
Mission Oaks
Aug. 25, Sing, Movie Night, Swanston Park
Rocklin
Aug. 4: Lego Batman, Free Friday Movies, Twin Oaks Park
Roseville
Aug. 12: The Lego Movie, Movies in the Park, Buljan Park
Aug. 26: Beauty and the Beast, Movies in the Park, Mel Hamel Park
Southgate
Aug. 25: A Dog’s Purpose, Family Movie Night, Jose P. Rizal Community Center Outdoor Stage
Sunrise
July 28: Moana, Movie Night, Brooktree Park
Sept. 29: Moana, Movie Night, Robert Frost Park
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
Comments