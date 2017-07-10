Teen photoshops Ryan Reynolds into prom photos. And he loves it.

Gabi Dunn didn’t let a recent break-up ruin her prom photos – she used Photoshop to replace her ex with actor Ryan Reynolds.
My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4— Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017
Dunn posted the images to Twitter, where she received 142,000 likes, 20,000 retweets – and a response from the Hollywood heartthrob himself.
We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017
The actor labeled the post with the hashtag #DontMessWithGabi.
Reynolds, 40, starred in 2016’s “Deadpool” and 2017’s “Life.” He’s currently filming “Deadpool 2.”
Comments