Teen photoshops Ryan Reynolds into prom photos. And he loves it.

Gabi Dunn didn’t let a recent break-up ruin her prom photos – she used Photoshop to replace her ex with actor Ryan Reynolds.

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4 — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

Dunn posted the images to Twitter, where she received 142,000 likes, 20,000 retweets – and a response from the Hollywood heartthrob himself.

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

The actor labeled the post with the hashtag #DontMessWithGabi.

Reynolds, 40, starred in 2016’s “Deadpool” and 2017’s “Life.” He’s currently filming “Deadpool 2.”