Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone and Anthony Sadler participated in a "Hometown Heroes" parade in their honor on Friday, Sept. 11, 2015, along Sacramento's Capital Mall. The parade honored the trio for thwarting an Aug. 21 terrorist attack on a train from Am Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
July 11, 2017 1:00 PM

French train heroes to play themselves in Clint Eastwood film on terror attack

By Kalin Kipling

A Clint Eastwood-directed film about the three Sacramento-area men who thwarted a terror attack on a French train in 2015 is getting a big dose of reality.

While Eastwood has typically turned to major Hollywood talent in his films to portray heroes, he’s going in another direction for “15:17 to Paris.” Real-life heroes and friends Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler will play themselves, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trio helped subdue a man who opened fire on a train from Amsterdam to Paris in August 2015. Officials said their actions stopped a terrorist attack. Stone was slashed with a box cutter during the struggle, and all three were eventually awarded France’s highest decoration, the Legion of Honor.

The cast also includes Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer and Ray Corasani, The Hollywood Reporter says. Playing younger versions of the leads will be Paul-Mikél Williams, Max Ivutin, Bryce Gheisar, Cole Eichenberger and William Jennings.

The men were thrust into the celebrity spotlight after their act of bravery, including appearances on “The Tonight Show, “Dancing With The Stars” and national interviews. The trio, along with veteran journalist Jeffrey E. Stern, wrote their own book, “The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes,” on which the movie will be based.

The film could take them to the next level of stardom.

Paris train heroes meet with President Obama

The three young Americans who thwarted an attack on a Paris-bound train last month met with President Obama at the White House in September. The president called the trio the "best of America."

White House
 
