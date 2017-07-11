French train heroes to play themselves in Clint Eastwood film on terror attack

A Clint Eastwood-directed film about the three Sacramento-area men who thwarted a terror attack on a French train in 2015 is getting a big dose of reality.

While Eastwood has typically turned to major Hollywood talent in his films to portray heroes, he’s going in another direction for “15:17 to Paris.” Real-life heroes and friends Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler will play themselves, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trio helped subdue a man who opened fire on a train from Amsterdam to Paris in August 2015. Officials said their actions stopped a terrorist attack. Stone was slashed with a box cutter during the struggle, and all three were eventually awarded France’s highest decoration, the Legion of Honor.

The cast also includes Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer and Ray Corasani, The Hollywood Reporter says. Playing younger versions of the leads will be Paul-Mikél Williams, Max Ivutin, Bryce Gheisar, Cole Eichenberger and William Jennings.

The men were thrust into the celebrity spotlight after their act of bravery, including appearances on “The Tonight Show, “Dancing With The Stars” and national interviews. The trio, along with veteran journalist Jeffrey E. Stern, wrote their own book, “The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes,” on which the movie will be based.

The film could take them to the next level of stardom.