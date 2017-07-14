Sneak a peek at Disney’s new ‘Star Wars’ land

“I love you,” said “Star Wars” fans. “I know,” said Disney.
The Walt Disney Co. unveiled a 50-foot-wide model Thursday night of the new “Star Wars” lands under construction at parks in California and Florida on the eve of Friday’s kickoff of the D23 Expo, a three-day fan convention in Anaheim, and fans went wild.
Work on the new lands at Disneyland in Anaheim and Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World in Orlando began early this year with a 2019 completion date.
A Disney Parks Blog post includes a video of the model and renderings of the new lands.
The Disneyland “Star Wars” land will span 14 acres on the northern edge of the park, making it the largest themed expansion in park history.
According to the blog, both lands will take visitors to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading post on the edge of the frontier. A Millennium Falcon ride and an attraction thrusting guests into a battle between the First Order and the Resistance, from the latest “Star Wars” films, will anchor the new lands.
The new land also will include a restaurant themed after the Mos Eisley cantina from the original films.
Fans were thrilled with the sneak peek.
The unveiling of the model comes as Disney prepares to host more than 65,000 fans during the convention, with many of them expected to take long looks at it, reports The Orange County Register.
Oprah, Mark Hamill, and Whoopi Goldberg are expected to show up. Disney’s top brass will give fans sneak peaks of upcoming TV shows, movies, animated films and what’s in store for the company’s theme parks around the world.
Earlier this year, the approval process began for Disneyland’s Eastern Gateway Project, a massive effort that would include a new seven-story parking structure with 6,901 slots, a security checkpoint behind the hotels and motels that face Harbor Boulevard, and a 15-foot-high pedestrian bridge over Harbor leading visitors straight into Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, reports the newspaper.
The company has also received a hefty tax subsidy to build a 700-room, four-diamond hotel and parking structure on 10 acres at the north end of the Downtown Disney parking lot.
