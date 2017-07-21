Axl Rose, lead singer, and Slash, guitarist of the rock band Guns N’ Roses, performs during a concert June 20 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
Axl Rose, lead singer, and Slash, guitarist of the rock band Guns N’ Roses, performs during a concert June 20 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Vilhelm Stokstad AP
July 21, 2017 7:38 AM

Guns N’ Roses announce tour date stop at Golden 1 Center

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Marking three decades since they released their debut album “Appetite for Destruction,” the rock group Guns N’ Roses announced the addition of 11 more stops on its “Not in this Lifetime” tour, including an appearance at Golden 1 Center.

The group, with front man Axl Rose and guitarist Slash, will appear Nov. 18 at Golden 1 Center.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. July 28 at ticketmaster.com.

“Appetite for Destruction” reached number one on the strength of the song “Sweet Child o’ Mine.”

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

