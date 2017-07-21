Crowd of 8,000 expected to jam downtown Roseville for free Pablo Cruise concert

The soft rock group Pablo Cruise is expected to bring a big crowd to downtown Roseville on Tuesday.
The group made its mark in the 1970s with hits such as “Whatcha Gonna Do?” and “Love Will Find a Way.” The band took a long break in 1985, before deciding to reform and start touring again in 2005.
The ’70s stalwart is the last act to perform as part of Roseville’s “Downtown Tuesday Nights,” 12 weeks of free entertainment. Other acts have included tribute bands playing John Mellencamp and Elton John music, blues artists, country performers and singer-songwriters.
Given that Pablo Cruise may be the most recognizable of all the acts, organizers expect a big crowd – perhaps 8,000 people.
Attendance and parking is free. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a Steve Miller tribute band, followed by Pablo Cruise on stage at 7:30 p.m.
The event is held in and around the Vernon Street Town Square, 311 Vernon St.
