After ‘Wonder Woman’ success, Warner Bros. says ‘Wonder Woman 2’ is in the works

If you were a fan of “Wonder Woman” when it came out in June, you should be thrilled to know that “Wonder Woman 2” is in the works.
Warner Bros. confirmed that a sequel to “Wonder Woman” is officially on its release schedule at the San Diego Comic-Con. Gal Gadot will keep her role as Diana Prince, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Gadot was at Comic-Con to help promote “Justice League,” which will see Batman (Ben Affleck), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Mamoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) join Gadot on the big-screen.
“Wonder Woman” is the third biggest Warner Bros. movie of all-time, behind blockbuster hits “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” The Patty Jenkins-directed film is also the highest-grossing live action film directed by a female director, according to The Verge.
As of July 16, “Wonder Woman” grossed $380.7 million, according to Hollywood Reporter.
Jenkins has already been teasing her ideas for the sequel.
“The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right,” she told EW. “She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.
“I realized that ‘Wonder Woman 2’ is its own great movie,” Jenkins added. “I made ‘Wonder Woman.’ Now I want to make ‘Wonder Woman 2.’ It’s a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love.”
At the San Diego Comic-Con, Warner Bros. also revealed plans for “Suicide Squad 2,” “The Batman,” “Justice League Dark,” “Batgirl,” “Green Lantern Corps,” “Aquaman” and “The Flash: Flashpoint,” according to EW.
