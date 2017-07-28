‘The Emoji Movie’ may be ‘meh,’ but the reviews are hilarious

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 'Meh:' 'The Emoji Movie' tries, fails to bring in viewers with teaser Pause 2:32 Check out the terrifying trailer for 'It' 2:40 Watch the movie trailer for 'The Shape of Water' 2:33 Watch trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' starring Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford 2:38 Trailer for 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' starring The Rock and Kevin Hart 1:22 Big screen, big sound, beer and 'historic value -- you can’t match that.' 0:57 Director of Oscar-winning 'Rocky' John G. Avildsen dies at 81 1:34 'Light and Noir' exhibit brings classic film props to Sacramento 2:40 Watch the movie trailer for Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower' 2:13 Movie trailer: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email "The Emoji Movie," an impressively bad critical flop so far, has brought in hilarious reviews from all over the internet. Sony Pictures

"The Emoji Movie," an impressively bad critical flop so far, has brought in hilarious reviews from all over the internet. Sony Pictures