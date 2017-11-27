More Videos

    The film, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Saoirse Ronan as a Sacramento teenager trying to find her way out of California as she struggles with a strained relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf), her Catholic high school and her lofty aspirations.

‘Lady Bird’ sets record for highest approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 27, 2017 11:33 AM

Greta Gerwig’s “love letter to Sacramento” is now the most-reviewed film ever to maintain a 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

All 170 reviews of “Lady Bird” through Monday morning on the movie critic website have marked the movie as “fresh,” not the “rotten” label reserved for less-than-savory flicks. Reviews come from major newspapers as well as online sites dedicated to film.

Pixar’s “Toy Story 2” held the previous record with a 100 percent approval rating through all 163 reviews on the site.

Four indie films released this year – “Faces Places,” “The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki,” “Truman” and “Bright Lights” – have also pleased 100 percent of reviewers, though the limited-release films have garnered just 47 to 65 reviews apiece.

Gerwig’s directoral debut is set in Sacramento and follows the titular character, played by Saoirse Ronan, as she grapples with family conflicts, friendships, boyfriends and the prospect of a more cosmopolitan life on the East Coast following high school graduation.

    The critically-acclaimed movie "Lady Bird" gives Sacramento lots of recognizable screen time.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

    The critically-acclaimed movie "Lady Bird" gives Sacramento lots of recognizable screen time.

