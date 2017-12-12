‘Lady Bird’ loses perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes, receives first negative review

1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 Pause

1:50 'I haven't left prayer behind'

0:13 Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

2:38 Finding peace of mind in traditions

0:33 Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

1:59 Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

1:53 See how the new train safety system works

1:21 Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

2:01 Here are the updates to South Lake Tahoe's Vacation Home Rental program