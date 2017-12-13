More Videos

Movie News & Reviews

Sacramento heroes star in first trailer for Clint Eastwood film on train attack

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 13, 2017 08:22 AM

UPDATED 11 HOURS 18 MINUTES AGO

The first trailer of Clint Eastwood’s “The 15:17 to Paris” was released Wednesday, bringing three Sacramento-raised men’s tale of courage one step closer to the silver screen.

Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone play themselves in a re-enactment of their August 2015 heroics, when they rushed and detained a shirtless gunman intent on shooting up a high-speed train headed from Amsterdam to Paris.

“The 15:17 to Paris” trailer follows the trio’s lives up until that fateful afternoon, showing them as dealing with school bullies as boys and playing make-believe war in the Northern California woods. Stone and Skarlatos grew up to enlist in the real U.S. military, as the trailer shows, and traveled around Europe with Sadler – then a Sacramento State senior – following Skarlatos’ deployment in Afghanistan.

Stone, Skarlatos and Sadler received the Legion d’Honneur, the highest French medal, and met with then-President Barack Obama in the Oval Office before parading through the streets of Sacramento alongside Kevin Johnson.

Other media rounds have included stints on “Dancing With the Stars” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” as well as a book co-written with veteran journalist Jeffrey E. Stern titled “The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes” on which the movie is based.

“The 15:17 to Paris” trailer features Jenna Fischer (“The Office”) and Judy Greer (“Archer”), as well as actors William Jennings, Paul-Mikel Williams and Bryce Gheisar, who play the friends’ childhood selves.

It is set to be released Feb. 9.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

