Yes, Tonya Harding is at the Golden Globes

By LIBBY HILL Los Angeles Times

January 07, 2018 12:00 AM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 24 MINUTES AGO

Tommy Wiseau isn't the only subject of a Golden Globes-feted biopic who scored an invitation to the ceremony itself.

Two-time Olympian Tonya Harding attended the Sunday ceremony, even donning a black sequined dress and walking the red carpet.

Harding's presence was emphasized by Allison Janney during her acceptance speech for supporting actress in a motion picture. Janney won her first ever Golden Globe for her performance as LaVona Golden, Harding's mother, in "I, Tonya," a look at the skater's life and career.

When approached by The Times inside the Globes ceremony, Harding declined to comment, saying she was "under contract" and couldn't talk to reporters.

In a separate conversation, "I, Tonya" director Craig Gillespie said of Harding, "I think she just doesn't want to talk right now."

Backstage, Janney gave even more love to the film's real-life inspiration. "Tonya is here tonight," Janney said. "She's totally sitting out there at my table. She loves the movie. I don't think she loves all of it...

"I think she's pretty proud of it... She comes out looking OK in this. I think people come out 1/8of the movie3/8 having a lot more compassion for her... I should have brought her back here with me."

