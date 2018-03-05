Obviously Olympic skaters Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon were rooting for 'I, Tonya'

Mingling near the Oscars' lobby bar, Olympic skaters Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon just barely missed a swiftly exiting Margot Robbie as the "I, Tonya" star rushed back into the Dolby Theatre for presenting duties.
The Pyeongchang bronze medalists, who were at the 90th Academy Awards for "Access Hollywood," were of course rooting for Robbie, who portrayed Tonya Harding in the biopic.
"We're having a great time!" said Rippon, whose harness-couture evening wear was the eye-catching talk of the red carpet.
At least a few of their faves already collected gold statuettes.
"I was really rooting for 'Coco' and also Allison Janney," Nagasu said with a smile. "We feel like we've been rooting for all the right people ... "
What did the Olympians think of "I,Tonya"?
"We loved it," Rippon raved. "We thought it was awesome."
Nagasu said she "wasn't born during 'I, Tonya' times."
"I didn't really know what Tonya was feeling, and looking at it from her perspective as well was really enjoyable," she added.
Last month Nagasu hit a milestone reminiscent of the real Harding, becoming the first American female skater to land a triple axel at the Olympics.
The next goal on Rippon and Nagasu's Oscar night agenda? A face-to-face meeting with Robbie.
