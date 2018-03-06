After 40 years, why ‘Grease’ will be the word again at theaters next month

You'll soon have a chance to relive a classic summer romance.
"Grease" is returning to theaters for two days next month in celebration of the movie's 40th anniversary.
The 1978 film, based on a musical with the same name, that stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John can be seen on April 8 and 11 at numerous locations nationwide, including 11 theaters in the Sacramento area.
The showtimes, which are part of Turner Classic Movies' Big Screen Classics and being presented through Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures, will include commentary by Ben Mankiewicz, host of "TCM Primetime"
“Whether you’ve seen it dozens of times and know the words to every song, or you’re in for the rare treat of seeing it for the first time, watching 'Grease' on the big screen with an audience is an unforgettable experience that we’re delighted to offer movie lovers,” Tom Lucas, Fathom Events vice president of studio relations, said in an article on Entertainment Weekly's website.
Check here to see where "Grease" is playing in your area.
