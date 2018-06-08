How you can see new documentary on ALS featuring Dwight Clark for free in Sacramento

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 1985, file photo, San Francisco 49ers' head coach Bill Walsh, center, laughs with quarterback Joe Montana (16) and receiver Dwight Clark, left, at San Francisco's Candlestick Park. Clark, the former 49ers wide receiver whose reception known as "The Catch" sent San Francisco to its first Super Bowl, has died one year after revealing he had ALS. He was 61. The team said Clark died Monday, June 4, 2018, surrounded by friends and family.(AP Photo, File)