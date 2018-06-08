How you can see new documentary on ALS featuring Dwight Clark for free in Sacramento

PBS’s member television station KVIE has announced that a screening of its “Beyond the Ice Bucket Challenge” documentary will be open to the public in Sacramento on Tuesday.
This local health documentary focuses on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and its effects on athletes and veterans in particular. ALS is a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function. The film will also touch on the research that has been made thanks to the $94 million raised by the 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge, according to a KVIE news release.
The movie will include a look at former San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark and his battle with ALS, which took his life at the age of 61 on Monday. It will also feature 49ers’ players Eric Scoggins, who died from complications of ALS in 2009, Keena Turner and Ronnie Lott.
After the screening, the film’s producer Joyce Mitchell, KVIE President David Lowe and Turner will hold a question and answer session.
The documentary, which will appear on television at 7 p.m. on June 20, will be open to the public from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the KVIE Studios on 2030 West El Camino Ave. Tickets are free and available through the website Eventbrite.
