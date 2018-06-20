Looking for a low-cost way to entertain the kids this summer? Regal Cinemas offering $1 tickets

With summer on the Sacramento region's doorstep and temperatures set to soar, Regal Cinemas is giving parents and kids a chance to take a break from the heat and watch a movie – for a dollar.
With Regal's Summer Movie Express, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m through Aug. 8, families can buy $1 tickets to watch a G or PG rated movie. The lineup includes films like "Alvin and the Chipmunks," "Curious George" and "Dr. Seuss' the Lorax." Part of all proceeds go to the Will Rogers Institute charity for medical research.
Participating theaters in the Sacramento reigon include UA Arden Fair 6, Regal Natomas Marketplace Stadium 16, Regal Delta Shores 14, UA Laguna Village 12, UA Sunrise 4, UA Olympus Pointe Stadium 12, Regal Davis Stadium 5, Regal Davis Holiday 6, Regal El Dorado Hills Stadium 14 and Regal Placerville Stadium 8.
For more details and the full lineup of films, visit Regal's website.
