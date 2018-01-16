Music News & Reviews

Athletes from both Koreas marching behind one flag was an emotional moment at 2000 Olympics, but the plan to do so again isn't generating much enthusiasm among South Koreans for Games in their own country.
Music Review: Umphrey's McGee keep branching out from their progressive jam band origins on "it's not us," where the songs range from electronic rock to jazz influences to acoustic ballads and beyond, all with stand-out melodies.
Music Review: The Chick Corea + Steve Gadd Band's "Chinese Butterfly" is an impressive collaboration between the two jazz masters playing for the first time under this name. It includes a scorching version of the Corea composition "Return To Forever.".