Gwen Stefani to headline charity gala at Golden 1 Center

Another A-list musician has been added to Golden 1 Center’s October calendar.
Gwen Stefani is scheduled to give a one-hour “private performance” as part of an Oct. 21 charity event billed as the Royal Gala. “Upbeat music combined with a communal atmosphere and a vibrant social scene, the Royal Gala will be the ultimate opening celebration at Golden 1 Center,” an invitation to the event reads.
Tickets to the Royal Gala cost $1000 each. The event takes places several weeks after Paul McCartney plays Golden 1 Center’s first concerts (Oct. 4 and 5) and shortly after Maroon 5 (Oct. 15) and Jimmy Buffet (Oct. 20) perform there.
The Royal Gala is presented by Blue Diamond Almonds. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Sacramento Kings Foundation, which supports community organizations in the city that promote health, education or sustainability.
Reached on Sunday, a Kings spokesperson declined to specify who had been invited to the event and said he wasn’t aware of how many tickets the organization expects to sell.
According to the invitation, attendees will receive complimentary parking and unlimited food and drink during two-hour cocktail reception, which will be followed by Stefani’s performance and then a “DJ Dance Takeover” to cap off the night.
Stefani, 46, has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide as both the lead singer for the band No Doubt and as a solo artist. She released her third solo album – “This Is What the Truth Feels Like” – in March. It reached No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. She has been nominated for 18 Grammy awards and has won three. In addition, Stefani has served as a coach and an adviser on the singing competition TV show “The Voice.”
