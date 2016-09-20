Ariana Grande announces March concert for Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center

The Golden 1 Center will be getting a taste of March madness on the pop music front as singer Ariana Grande brings her “The Dangerous Woman Tour” to Golden 1 Center.

The announcement about the March 26, 2017, show comes more than a year to the date that Grande last performed in Sacramento. The Grammy-nominated singer and perennial MTV favorite made a Sept. 10 stop at Sleep Train Arena, which hosted its final performance Sunday afternoon. That last Grande show was marked by a bit of drama when she had to reschedule for a few days later due to illness.

Pre-sale tickets for Grande’s Golden 1 Center show are available to American Express cardholders through 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at www.livenation.com/. General public tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 24, also at www.livenation.com/. Tickets are priced from $26.45 to $196.45.

Golden 1 Center is just days away from its debut. Paul McCartney will be the first featured performer at the $557 million arena, with a set of sold-out shows on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. For more information, visit http://www.golden1center.com/.